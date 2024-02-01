Spanish giants Real Madrid on their social media page have posted an update regarding their upcoming major announcement for a new sponsor. The announcement will be made on February 2, 2024. This opens up a possibility for the France superstar Kylian Mbappe's announcement to join the clubs as many fans have speculated over time. The Kylian Mbappe transfer to Real Madrid has now been in talks for more than a couple of years and there has not been any official confirmation from the football club player. But after the announcement by the club fans are speculating about Mbappe's transfer to the club. But in reality, the announcement is going to be about a sponsor. Napkin Signed By Lionel Messi As His First Agreement With FC Barcelona Set to Be Auctioned.

Got to be the Mbappe announcement surely

Got to be the Mbappe announcement surely 🤷🏻‍♂️ Mbappe confirms on the day he won’t extend his PSG contract. Then Madrid do an announcement about Mbappe to join in the summer. https://t.co/j45DVoyxjV — Kier Moore 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_KRM97_) February 1, 2024

If this is Mbappe…

If this is Mbappe… finally like just get it over and done with https://t.co/QeQWPOafKh — Jah (@afcjah) February 1, 2024

HERE WE GO!

They got Mbappe...

Annunciano Mbappè?

Real Madrid to Announce Sponsor?

