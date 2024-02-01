Lionel Messi, currently playing for Inter Miami in the USA, left Barcelona in 2021 as he moved to PSG due to the Spanish club having severe financial issues. Messi leaving Barcelona in 2021 was an emotional episode for the both the player and the fans alike. After spending more than two decades at the club, Messi had to say a final goodbye to his childhood club where he created so many memories and was part of so many glory moments for the club, achieving almost everything for them. Messi came to Barcelona with his father Jorge where he signed on a napkin to confirm his agreement with the club. The napkin on which 13-year-old Lionel Messi's first Barcelona contract was signed is to be auctioned - with a starting price of £300,000. Video of 36-Year-Old Lionel Messi Dribbling Past Al-Hilal Players in Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match Goes Viral.

The napkin, signed in December 2000, carries a commitment from then Barca director Carles Rexach to sign Messi. It was also signed by Josep Minguella, a transfer advisor to the Spanish club, and agent Horacio Gaggioli, who recommended the Argentine. Messi joined Barca a month later and went on to be their record goalscorer. The eight-times Ballon d'Or winner helped Barca win 35 titles, making a record 782 appearances and scoring 674 goals.

The napkin was signed at a meeting arranged by Rexach, who invited Messi's father Jorge to lunch after concerns from the Messi family about a lack of response from Barcelona following the teenager's initial trial. Written in blue ink, the agreement on the napkin reads: "In Barcelona, on 14 December 2000 and the presence of Messrs Minguella and Horacio, Carles Rexach, FC Barcelona's sporting director, hereby agrees, under his responsibility and regardless of any dissenting opinions, to sign the player Lionel Messi, provided that we keep to the amounts agreed upon. No Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi! CR7 Ruled Out of Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Football Club Friendly.

The napkin will go under the hammer via British auction house Bonhams in March. Head of fine books and manuscripts at Bonhams Ian Ehling told BBC "This is one of the most thrilling items I have ever handled. "Yes, it's a paper napkin, but it's the famous napkin that was at the inception of Lionel Messi's career. It changed the life of Messi, the future of FC Barcelona, and was instrumental in giving some of the most glorious moments of football to billions of fans around the globe."

