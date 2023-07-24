In a big news related to the Kylian Mbappe saga, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly accepted Saudi Arabian club, Al-Hilal’s, £259m offer to acquire the French striker. However, it is not known whether the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will accept the offer. The French club confirmed the offer for Mbappe and allowed Al-Hilal to start making negotiations with the player. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Saudi Arabian Club Al-Hilal Makes World Record $332 Million Bid to Sign French Striker From PSG.

PSG Accept Al-Hilal Offer

BREAKING: PSG have accepted Al Hilal's £259m offer for Kylian Mbappe 🇸🇦✅ pic.twitter.com/i78jAwS1QP — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 24, 2023

Al-Hilal Offer

NO talks taking place between Mbappé and Al Hilal at this stage. Just between Al Hilal & PSG. 🔵🇸🇦 Al Hilal plan to offer Kylian Mbappé net salary worth €200m/year. It could only reach reported €700m package by including commercial deals — leaving 100% image rights to Kylian. pic.twitter.com/l3oj7JMFZc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

