In a big news related to the Kylian Mbappe saga, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly accepted Saudi Arabian club, Al-Hilal’s, £259m offer to acquire the French striker. However, it is not known whether the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will accept the offer.  The French club confirmed the offer for Mbappe and allowed Al-Hilal to start making negotiations with the player. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Saudi Arabian Club Al-Hilal Makes World Record $332 Million Bid to Sign French Striker From PSG.

PSG Accept Al-Hilal Offer

Al-Hilal Offer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)