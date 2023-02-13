Manchester United registered an important 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Leeds United in their previous English Premier League 2022-23 match at Elland Road, Leeds. After a goalless first half, it was Marcus Rashford who helped the Red Devils to take the lead in the 80th minute of the game. Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho then made the score 2-0. Leeds United failed to create much in the remaining few minutes as Erik ten Hag's side bagged all three points. Manchester United Takeover: Qatari Investors Set to Bid for Red Devils in Coming Days, Says Report.

Leeds United 0–2 Manchester United

Leeds United vs Manchester United Highlights

