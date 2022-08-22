PSG laid down an early-season marker in Ligue 1 2022-23 as they defeated Lille 7-1 in the latest round of fixtures. Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick in the game while Lionel Messi and Neymar also got on the scoresheet for the Parisians, probably ending the rumours of a rift between the trio.

