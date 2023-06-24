Lionel Messi, one of football's all-time greats, celebrates his 36th birthday today. The Argentina star enjoys a massive following all across the globe and is also often regarded as the 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT). Expectedly wishes have poured in from all corners for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as he turned 36 and one of these featured a unique collection of pictures of the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner. The thread, posted by the fan named, 'Messiah_SZN' has some unseen snaps of Messi as a child as one would scroll down, pictures of the player over the years are featured. Check them out! Lionel Messi Birthday Special: A Look At Top Five Moments in FIFA World Cup 2022 Featuring the Argentina Star Footballer.

Fan's Thread for Lionel Messi On his Birthday

Lionel Messi but as you scroll down he gets older. A thread. pic.twitter.com/RqQAK9wBgt — Messiah🇦🇷𓃵 (@Messiah_SZN) June 23, 2023

Lionel Messi's Childhood Pics

Early Playing Days

At Barcelona

Champions League Glory

One More Time

Lifting the Copa America for Argentina

More Titles!

The Best of Them All-FIFA World Cup 2022!

Happy 36th birthday goat and thanks for gifting us the World Cup 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/zxOQsoBh6H — Messiah🇦🇷𓃵 (@Messiah_SZN) June 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)