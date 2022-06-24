The Argentina and PSG star Lionel Messi turned 35 on Friday, June 24 and he has been wished in the most loveable way by the love of his life, Antonela Roccuzzo. The seven-time Ballon D'Or winner is currently spending summer vacation with his family in an island of Ibiza. Antonela took to Instagram and posted an adorable photo with Messi, with caption reading, "Happy Birthday my love ❤️❤️❤️❤ ️ Loving you more is impossible!!!!" Lionel Messi Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download: Happy Birthday Messi Greetings, HD Photos in PSG Football Jersey and Positive Messages to Share Online.

See the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

