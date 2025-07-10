Lionel Messi created Major League Soccer history when the Argentina legend became the first player to score multiple goals in four consecutive league matches, a feat the former Barcelona striker achieved during During New England Revolution vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match. Messi scored a brace in Miami's win over New England, having already scored two goals in all three MLS 2025 encounters against Montreal FC, Columbus Crew, and Montreal FC, respectively. Messi, during the New England Revolution vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 clash, also completed 100 goals from outside the box, which is the most for any footballer in history. New England Revolution 1-2 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Scores Brace As The Herons Rise To Fourth in Eastern Conference Standings.

Lionel Messi Creates MLS History

Witnessing history. 👑 Lionel Messi becomes the first player in league history to score multiple goals in four consecutive league matches. pic.twitter.com/JFe5uk67fq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 10, 2025

