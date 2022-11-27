Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez were on target as Argentina kept their round of 16 in FIFA World Cup 2022 with a 2-0 win over Mexico on Sunday, November 27. The star Argentina forward opened the scoring in the 68th minute with a quality strike from outside the box and Fernandez added to the score line with a beautiful goal in the 87th minute. With this result, Argentina moved to the second spot in Group C points table. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star Score a Stunner Against Mexico in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

Argentina vs Mexico Result:

Enzo Fernández makes it 2-0 for Argentina!! #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)