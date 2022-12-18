Lionel Messi produced his magic to hand Argentina a valuable lead in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France. In the second half of Extra Time in 108th minute Messi handed Argentina a 3-2 lead. Earlier Messi opened the scoring with a penalty in the 23rd minute.

Lionel Messi Second Goal

Messi with a hugely important goal for Argentina 🇦🇷 Could be the winner. What a GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/AQDQtzAbJt — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 18, 2022

