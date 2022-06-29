Lionel Messi is spending quality time with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and three kids on the island of Ibiza. His former Barcelona teammates, Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas, have also joined the Argentine ace with their families to spend the summer holiday together. In his latest Instagram post, Messi has shared holiday fun moment in which the three football stars can be seen partying with their beautiful wives on the beach of Ibiza.

Have a look at Lionel Messi's IG post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

