Lionel Messi’s business with Barcelona isn’t finished just yet. The star Argentina forward chose to move to Inter Miami after leaving PSG in the summer. Despite there being several reports that hinted at his potential return to Camp Nou, the Argentine eventually decided to opt for a new chapter in his life by playing in the MLS for Inter Miami. However, a legend like him did not get a proper send-off at Barcelona, something he should have given his achievements for the club since joining them as a youngster in the year 2000. In a latest development, Jorge Mas, the co-owner of Messi’s current club Inter Miami, has said that he would do anything in his power to ensure that the Argentine gets a proper farewell at Camp Nou. Lionel Messi New Celebration: Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Reveals Meaning of Inter Miami Star’s Superhero Gesture After Goal.

Messi left Barcelona under shocking circumstances in 2021 due to the club’s financial constraints and while a return to the La Liga club was reported several times, it did not eventually materialize. Mas, while talking on the Offside with Taylor Twellman podcast, assured that he would be helping Barcelona fans give a proper farewell to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. “I don’t know if it’s some type of friendly or farewell game. They have this Gamper Trophy they play for in the summer. But there will be something where, hopefully when the new Camp Nou is open, because their stadium there they will not be playing in for the next year and a half, hopefully, Lionel Messi can say his proper goodbye,” he said. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Liverpool Reportedly in Talks With PSG To Sign France Star on Loan.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner has taken to life at Inter Miami like a fish to water, scoring three times in his first two appearances for the club, which involved a memorable debut where he struck a sensational free-kick goal to help his new side win their Leagues Cup 2023 match against Cruz Azul in the dying stages. However, Mas was very particular to rule out the fact that Messi could make a return to Barcelona on loan. “That does not entail playing for Barcelona. He’s not going to go on loan there. That’s not going to happen…Yes, he deserves his correct goodbye there. Yes, and I will do everything in my power in order to facilitate and help him do that,” Mas said.

Messi undoubtedly would remain a Barcelona legend, irrespective of where he finishes his storied career. The Argentina forward has had a remarkable time at Camp Nou where he ended up being the highest goal-scorer in the history of the club with 672 goals.

