Lionel Messi was seen working hard in a training session with his teammates ahead of Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal against the Netherlands. The two-time champions have bounced back in the tournament in some style after suffering a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their first match. They would hope to make it past the Netherlands, a side which is yet to taste defeat in the competition so far. FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Last Eight of Football WC

Lionel Messi Trains with Argentina Teammates:

