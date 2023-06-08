Lionel Messi has confirmed his transfer to Inter Miami, according to interviews with Mundo Deportivo and SPORT. The Argentina star's future has been the subject of speculation since his departure from PSG, but it seems to have ended now. "I’m going to join Inter Miami. The decision is 100% confirmed," he said. The MLS side also teased an official announcement of signing the player. 'Brother.....We Tried Everything' Neymar Jr Pens Down Emotional Note as Lionel Messi Leaves PSG (See Post).

Lionel Messi to Join Inter Miami

🚨 BREAKING — Lionel Messi: “I’m gonna join Inter Miami. The decision is 100% confirmed”. pic.twitter.com/rm5R4TGFSM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

Inter Miami Teases Official Announcement

Owner of Inter Miami tweeting this. Lionel Messi to Inter Miami! https://t.co/iEGBbx1ZES — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)