Lionel Messi's debut goal for Inter Miami left some of the biggest celebrities, who were in attendance, in awe during the Leagues Cup 2023 match against Cruz Azul. Messi made his much-awaited debut for his new club Inter Miami in this match and showed America why he was regarded as one of the best-ever footballers with a sublime free-kick goal that flew into the back of the net. Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, David Beckham and his family were at the DRV PNK Stadium in awe as they celebrated the wonderful effort. Messi's free-kick goal in the dying stages was the decisive one as Inter Miami eventually went on to win the contest 2-1. LeBron James Hugs Lionel Messi Ahead of His Inter Miami Debut in Leagues Cup 2023 Match Against Cruz Azul, Video Goes Viral!.

Watch Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, David Beckham and His Family's Reactions to Lionel Messi's Goal

Look at the reactions of Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, David Beckham and his family to Messi’s goal. They were all there for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut today 🐐#LionelMessi #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/QqplhZQlK6 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 22, 2023

