Lionel Messi is all set to represent and lead Argentina National Football Team in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. He is already in the host nation and hoping to win the coveted title that has eluded him so far. Messi will be widely supported by his die-hard fans worldwide during this almost one-month-long tournament. And it also includes his wonderful family. Lionel Messi's three adorable sons - Thiago (10), Mateo (7) and Ciro (4) are all set to support their dad as he gets ready to kick off the Qatar World Cup 2022 campaign. Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of their three young boys all dressed up in Argentina's national colours. She captioned the image, writing, "Here we go Qatar!"

View Photo of Lionel Messi's Sons in Argentina Kit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

