Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi’s wife, has posted pictures with the football star and their children after Argentina beat France 4-2 in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. She expressed her pride for Messi in her lovely message and congratulated him for finally becoming the World Champion after a lot of struggle. View these pictures below. Lionel Messi Jumps on Table in the Dressing Room After Argentina Win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar; Watch the Heartwarming Viral Video.

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Posts Family Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo)

