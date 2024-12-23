Defending Premier League champions Manchester City are struggling in the league at the moment. The side failed to win crucial encounters in the league dropping them to the seventh position in the Premier League standings. More importantly the side is 12 points behind the league leaders Liverpool having played a game extra. Pep Guardiola, who guided the Man City side to four consecutive league titles is frustrated with the offensive gameplay of the rather firing squad and is said to be considering a loan move for Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi. Messi and the Giants: Animated Children's Series Produced By Lionel Messi and Sony Pictures TV Set to be Aired On Disney+, Here's All You Need to Know.

Manchester City scored just six goals in seven matches where they dropped points against lower-ranked teams also. Committing players in attack, Man City lost their defensive shape and conceded goals. Pep Guardiola is looking at Inter Miami’s playmaker Lionel Messi to address the issue and help side regain the form. Lionel Messi played under Pep Guardiola at FC Barcelona helping the side win its first sextuple and has a great relationship with the coach.

Lionel Messi is enjoying post-season holidays with Inter Miami playing their next match on April 19 the star Argentine has plenty of rest time. Inter Miami might look to pounce on the opportunity to cash in on this period and allow Messi to join Manchester City if the club shows serious interest. Messi’s addition might once again make Manchester City a title contender but Liverpool’s current form and the point difference might force Man City to concentrate on European and other domestic tournaments. Lionel Messi Revisits FIFA World Cup 2022 Winning Moment With Argentina By Sharing Pictures With Trophy, Wishes Everyone 'Happy Second Anniversary' (See Post).

It will be interesting to see newly appointed coach Javier Mascherano’s take on the transfer as Messi plays a vital role in Inter Miami’s gameplay. Messi even won the MVP (Most Valuable Player) award for his performance last season. Also, the Club World Cup 2025 where both teams are competitors might be a big discussion point between the two sides.

