Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Liston Colaco and Akash Mishra and Mumbai City's Greg Stewart have all been handed match suspensions by the All India Football Federation in the aftermath of the intense and heated clash between these two teams in the ISL. On December 20, the Mumbai City vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match saw a total of seven red cards shown. The disciplinary committee of the AIFF banned Colaco for four matches while Mishra and Stewart have been suspended for three matches each. All the other red-carded players will serve a one-game suspension. However, the suspended players by the AIFF disciplinary committee can appeal the decision. ISL 2023–24 Points Table Updated.

Liston Colaco Banned for Four Matches

The AIFF disciplinary committee has handed Liston Colaco a four-match ban while Akash Mishra has been suspended for three matches. The decisions can be appealed. Others will have one-match suspensions.#IndianFootball #ISL — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) December 23, 2023

Akash Mishra, Greg Stewart Suspended

Greg Stewart has been handed a three match ban by the AIFF disciplinary committee. There's a provision to appeal. #IndianFootball #ISL — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) December 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)