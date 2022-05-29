Spanish football club Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday, securing their record 14th European title. The final match was held at the Stade de France in Paris and ended with a score of 1:0, with Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior scoring the only goal in the 59th minute. You can watch video highlights here.

A familiar sight. Madrid kings of Europe! 👑#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/GOK8us5u09 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 28, 2022

