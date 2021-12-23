PSG played out a 1-1 draw against Lorient in Ligue 1 2021-22 on Thursday. Mauro Icardi scored a late goal to salvage a point after Thomas Monconduit had given hosts Lorient the lead before half-time.

See Tweet:

Watch Video Highlights here:

The highlights from tonight's 1-1 draw, our final match of 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 📺 #FCLPSG ▶️ Watch the full match with https://t.co/TFrx29sxie pic.twitter.com/8R0zmRYngi — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 22, 2021

