Former Panama striker Luis 'Matador' Tejada died at the age of 41. Tejada, who is country's all-time leading goal scorer, collapsed on the field during a local recreational league on the outskirts of Panama City. He was subsequently taken to a nearby clinic for medical attention where he was pronounced dead. Panamanian Football Federation (FEPAFUT) released a statement following the Tejada's death. The statement read, “synonymous with the development and evolution of football in our country. We express our sincerest condolences to his relatives, friends and the whole football family and Panamanian sport in general. We will never forget you Matador!” Kashmir: 20-Year-Old Bowler Dies on Spot Due to Suspected Heart Attack While Playing Cricket.

Luis Tejada Dies

Luis Tejada, Panama national team all time top scorer, who helped the Panama qualify for its first ever World Cup in 2018, has passed away at the age of 41 years. Luis collapsed while playing in a local recreational league in Panama 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DS4P2tNdxA — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) January 30, 2024

'Fly High Legend'

¡LEYENDA ⚽️! El número 1️⃣8️⃣ en la selección #PanamáMayor 🇵🇦 siempre fue y siempre será sinónimo de nuestro eterno goleador Luis “Matador” Tejada. Vuela alto 🕊️ leyenda 🥲, siempre estarás en nuestros corazones ♥️. 😢🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CJ02bFetOm — FEPAFUT (@fepafut) January 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)