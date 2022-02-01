The Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, will be celebrated this year on February 01, 2022. Juventus and Barcelona took to social media to wish their fans on the special occasion. Both clubs posted videos to eish the fans.

Juventus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juventus (@juventus)

Barcelona

🏮 Happy Year of the Tiger, Culers! 🧧 pic.twitter.com/iwxEMhTKmH — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)