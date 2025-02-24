With place in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 already secured, PSG Continued its dominance in the Ligue 1 and defeated Lyon 3-2 in an away game. Achraf Hakimi scored a brace while Ousmane Dembele added another goal. All the five goals were scored in the second half with Rayan Cherki and Corentin Tolisso scoring for Lyon side in the final 10 minutes of the match. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: PSG Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma Gets Away With Huge Blunder Against Brest

