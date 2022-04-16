Liverpool defeated Manchester City 3-2 in the first semifinal of the FA Cup 2021-22 to advance to the summit clash of the competition. Sadio Mane and Ibrahima Konate struck for the Reds. They will face either Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the summit clash.

𝗪𝗘'𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗔 𝗖𝗨𝗣 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟!!! pic.twitter.com/sjQ2eFWyBB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 16, 2022

