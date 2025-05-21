Manchester City, looking to clinch a UEFA Champions League spot for next season, took on Bournemouth in the Premier League 2024-25 at home, absolutely steamrolled over their opponents to ensure a perfect farewell at home for Kevin de Bruyne, who is set to leave the club after 10 years of service. Omar Marmoush gave the home side an early lead, after which Bernardo Silva doubled the lead before the first half ended. Nico Gonzalez scored in the 89th minute to hand the Cityzens a 3-0 lead, which was eventually cut short to 2, with Daniel Jebbison scoring a consolation goal for Bournemouth in stoppage time. Alexis Mac Allister Ruled Out of Liverpool’s Final Premier League 2024–25 Fixture Against Crystal Palace Due to Injury.

Manchester City Win 3-1

A special night at the Etihad 🩵🏡 Highlights of our 3-1 win on @KevinDeBruyne's final home game 👇 pic.twitter.com/mfllv2NWwl — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)