Al-Hilal Saudi Football Club have done the impossible, the underdogs have edged past English Premier League giants Manchester City in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. In a game that stretched 120 minutes, Manchester City and Al-Hilal were having a 2-2 draw at the end of 90 minutes of regular time. Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland scored the two goals for Man City, while Marcos Leonardo and Malcom scored the two for the Asian side. The match caught even further pace in extra time of the next 30 minutes, making us witness three more goals. Kalidou Koulibaly gave the initial lead in extra time to Al-Hilal with a strike in the 94th minute, but Phil Foden managed to ban an equalizer. Marcos Leonardo scored the winner for Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal in the 112th minute, as new head coach Simone Inzaghi managed to brilliantly edge past the English side to book a slot in the quarter-final against Fluminense FC. Inter Milan 0-2 Fluminense, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: German Cano, Hercules Score As the Tricolor Knock Nerazzurri Out Of Competition To Reach Quarterfinals.

Al-Hilal To Face Fluminense In FIFA Club World Cup 2025 QF

Asia’s Leader to face Brazilian side Fluminense in @FIFACWC quarter-finals ⭐️🤩 pic.twitter.com/1zNaZDiJK1 — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) July 1, 2025

