Scott McTominay scored in injury time as Manchester United defeated Omonoia in UEFA Europa League 2022-23 on Friday, October 14. Playing in front of a packed crowd in Old Trafford, the Red Devils left it late to win all three points in this game, which saw them in second place in Group E. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Manchester United vs Omonia Result:

Scott McTominay wins it in injury time for the Reds! 🙌#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 13, 2022

