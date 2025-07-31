EPL giants Manchester United edged past AFC Bournemouth 4-1 in the Premier League Summer Series 2025 pre-season friendly match. Rasmus Hojlund, Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo, and Ethan Williams netted the four goals for the Red Devils. The lone goal for AFC Bournemouth was an own goal, by Matthijs de Ligt in the 88th minute. The win in the Man United vs Bournemouth Premier League Summer Series 2025 match at Soldier Field should be a big boost in morale for the Ruben Amorim coached side. West Ham 2-1 Everton, Premier League 2025 Summer Series: Lucas Paqueta and Niclas Fullkrug Score As The Hammers Hand The Toffees Defeat in Pre-Season Friendly.

Man United vs Bournemouth, FT Result

2️⃣ wins in 2️⃣ at the #PLSummerSeries 🙌 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 31, 2025

