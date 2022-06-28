Manchester United is reportedly getting closer to their first summer signing this year as they are inching towards a potential agreement with Barcelona regarding Frenkie De Jong deal. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds made are planning to meet the Catalan club's demand of $90 million for the midfielder with add-ons. Reports suggest that United made an improved bid of $70 million for the Dutch player after their initial offer of $65 million was turned down. It is now understood that the deal will be closed and sealed by the coming week as both the parties want to end this transfer saga as soon as possible.

See the tweet:

Manchester United had a new direct contact today for Frenkie de Jong deal. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC



After €65m new verbal bid, Barça ask for €85/86m fee. The agreement is finally getting closer as clubs are in talks about add-ons to reach €85m full package.



Work in progress between clubs. pic.twitter.com/tXZiPKD9NN— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2022

