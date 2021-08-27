Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo are finally reunited after 12 long years. The 36-year-old who last played for the Red Devils in 2009 is all set to return to Old Trafford and this happy news was confirmed by the club itself with an awesome tweet. It reads: “Welcome 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲, @Cristiano”. And just like that the dream has come true for all the Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo fans out there. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Star Completes Manchester United Comeback.

View Tweet That's Making Red Devils Fan Go Crazy Worldwide

