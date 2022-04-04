Manchester United shared a message of speedy recovery for former manager Louis Van Gaal, who revealed that he is suffering from prostate cancer. Van Gaal, manager of the Netherlands football team, had earlier managed Manchester United from 2014-16.

See Their Post:

Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer. Sending you strength and courage, Louis ❤️ pic.twitter.com/axcB7mV5To — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)