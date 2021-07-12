Manchester United, on Monday took to Twitter to show support for striker Marcus Rashford after the latter missed a penalty during England's Euro 2020 final loss to Italy at the Wembley stadium.

See tweet here:

One kick won’t define you as a player or person, Marcus. Remember that. ❤️ We look forward to welcoming you home.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/DuSEJaQfo6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)