Manipur will go head-to-head against Mizoram in the next match of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24. The game will commence at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. Unfortunately due to the absence of an official broadcaster fans won't be able to watch Santosh Trophy 2023-24 final round on any TV Channel. Fans can still watch the live streaming of Manipur vs Mizoram on the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association YouTube Channel for free. Fans can also watch the match live on the FIFA+ app. Lionel Messi’s Argentina To Play Exhibition Against Costa Rica Instead of Nigeria in Los Angeles on March 26.

Manipur vs Mizoram Live Streaming Details

As Group B teams gear up for a crucial matchday in the Santosh Trophy, they are focused on solidifying their spots in the knockout stage.🔥



Watch LIVE on Arunachal Pradesh FA YouTube channel and FIFA+



Catch the LIVE here 👉🏻 https://t.co/scRjCQRTY3#SantoshTrophyFinals 🏆… pic.twitter.com/SLr1oTNMvH— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 29, 2024

