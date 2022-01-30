Mason Greenwood has been embroiled in a controversy after his girlfriend Harriet Robson shared pictures of her bruises caused by the footballer. Now the fans on social media dragged Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's names. Simply because Greenwood happens to be Lionel Messi's fan and Ronaldo happens to be his teammate. A few fans recalled Ronaldo's rape case. But the netizens ran to the defence of both football stalwarts. They asked these netizens to not drag any of the two in Greenwood's controversy. Check out the tweets below. Mason Greenwood’s Girlfriend Harriet Robson Accuses Footballer of Physical Violence, Posts Pictures and Video of her Bruises on Instagram.

Greenwood just abused a women and people are out here trying to involve Messi and Ronaldo. These lot aren't normal I swear. pic.twitter.com/w87TytSeTr — 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙝 (@FcbxSam) January 30, 2022

It's not always about Messi and Ronaldo:

Nah man , everything isn't about messi and Ronaldo ... pic.twitter.com/2TvnImravh — Advaith (@Advaithgoat) January 30, 2022

Get a Job

Messi and Ronaldo didn't win 12 Balon Dors for this ffs... Embarrassing behavior, just get a job instead 👍 pic.twitter.com/qWF5PSYphx — Ahmad (@Messismo__) January 30, 2022

Please group up

People bringing Messi and Ronaldo in this Greenwood scandal need to grow up Not everything is About Messi and Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/Wij6mJCgjB — Ronen🐢 (@Ronen0510_) January 30, 2022

