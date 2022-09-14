Mathias Pogba was arrested along with three others by French authorities as part of an investigation into extortion allegations made by the Juventus star. Citing sources close to this ongoing case, news agency AFP shared this development in this controversy. Earlier, Mathias had accused Paul of using witchcraft against Kylian Mbappe.

Mathias Pogba, Three Others Arrested:

#UPDATE French authorities have detained four individuals, including Mathias Pogba (R), as part of an investigation into extortion allegations made by his younger brother, France national team and Juventus football star Paul Pogba (L), sources close to the case said Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Xjw6A7QxEm — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 14, 2022

