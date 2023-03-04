Meghalaya will take on Karnataka in the final of the Santosh Trophy 2022-23. The game will commence at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh. Karnataka are the four-time champion of the Santosh Trophy. However, they will be playing the final for the first time since the 1975-76 season. Meanwhile, this will be Meghalaya's first appearance in the final. DD Sports will be providing the live telecast of the Santosh Trophy 2022-23 final match in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Goal or No Goal? Fans Divided Over Sunil Chhetri's Controversial Free Kick Goal During Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2022-23 Knockout Match (Watch Goal Video).

Meghalaya vs Karnataka, Santosh Trophy 2022-23 Final on FanCode

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)