A modern-day maestro, Memphis Depay drew level with legend Robin van Persie as the Netherlands national football team's all-time top scorer, with the former hitting two goals against Malta in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. Memphis needed just 15 minutes to score his 50th goal for the Netherlands and draw level with Van Persie's record of 50 goals. Interestingly, both Memphis and Van Persie took 102 international appearances to reach a half-century of goals for the Netherlands. Netherlands 8-0 Malta FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen Score Brace Each As Oranje Hit Eight Against Knights of Malta.

Memphis Depay Equals Robin Van Persie

