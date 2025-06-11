In a one-sided counter, the Netherlands thrashed their FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group G opponents, Malta, in Groningen, hitting as many as eight goals to move to second in the pool. Memphis Depay opened the scoring for the Dutch side and soon struck his second in the 16th minute as well. Virgil van Dijk tripped the scoreline in the 20th minute, after which sanity prevailed until the second-half whistle. Xavi Simons scored the fourth for his side, and Donyell Malen made it 6-0, hitting a brace within four minutes. Noa Lang and Micky van de Ven managed to find the net as well to hand the Netherlands a comprehensive victory. Italy 2–0 Moldova FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Giacomo Raspadori, Andrea Cambiaso Score As Coach Luciano Spalletti’s Tenture Comes to an End.

