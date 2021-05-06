Michael Vaughan Wants Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final Match to Take in London!!

A champions league final with 2 English teams to travel to Istanbul for a final during a pandemic !!!!! Just play it at Wembley & have as many fans as possible as long as safe ... #JustSaying #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)