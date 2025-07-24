The MLS All-Stars side trampled Liga MX All-Stars 3-1 in the MLS All-Star 2025 match. The MLS All-Stars looked in fine control throughout the game, as San Surridge scored the first goal in the 28th minute, Tai Baribo scored in the 51st minute, and Brian White scored in the 80th minute. Liga MX All-Stars did try to comeback, with a lone goal in the 64th minute by Gilberto Mora. Major League Soccer All-Stars played without Inter Miami superstars Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, despite being voted onto the team. Still, they managed yet another victory in the MLS All-Star game. Santos 1-2 Internacional, Brazilian Serie A 2025: Johan Carbonero and Rafael Santos Borre Find Net Each As Neymar Jr And Co Suffer Defeat At Home.

