Mohammedan SC will aim to face Jamshedpur FC in a Durand Cup 2022 clash on Sunday, August 21. The match will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan and is scheduled to start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Voot app.

See Details:

🚨 DURAND CUP MATCHDAY ALERT 🚨 We head into our second #DurandCup2022 Group - A fixture today against Mohammedan SC! ⚽⚔ 🔥 #MDSJFC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/Opb5pgCreI — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) August 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)