Morocco knocked Spain out of FIFA World Cup 2022 with a one-sided penalty shootout victory over the former champions in their round of 16 clash, at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday, December 7. Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the hero for the Atlas Lions as he saved two penalties after Pablo Sarabia's strike hit the post. Morocco, on the other hand, had all three of their penalty takers in Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi score with only Badr Benoun's shot being saved. Morocco Beat Spain on Penalties To Enter Maiden FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals, Yassine Bono Stars in Goal for Atlas Lions (Watch Video Highlights)

Watch Morocco vs Spain's Penalty Shootout Highlights Here:

