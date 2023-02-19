Mumbai City FC will face East Bengal in their next match in Indian Super League 2022-23. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of ISL 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of this match in India. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal on Star Sports

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)