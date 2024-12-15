11th-ranked Namdhari will host fourth-placed Real Kashmir in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on December 15. The Namdhari vs Real Kashmir I League match will be held at Namdhari Stadium and start at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). TheNamdhari vs Real Kashmir match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India with Sony Sports Network as their official partner. Meanwhile, Namdhari vs Real Kashmir live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app.

Namdhari vs Real Kashmir Live

