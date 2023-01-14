Napoli registered a big win against Juventus in their latest Serie-A match at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples. The home side got a great start as Victor Oshimhen scored within 14 minutes to give them the lead. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia then doubled Napoli's lead in the 39th minute. However, just before the end of the first half, Angel Di Maria pulled one back for the visiting team. Soon after the restart, Napoli restored their two-goal lead as Amir Rrahamni found the back of the net. Oshimhen then scored his second goal in the 65th minute. Finally, Eljif Elmas' 72nd-minute goal made the score 5-1.

Napoli 5-1 Juventus

𝗙𝗧 A momentary ten point lead for @en_sscnapoli at the top after a masterful performance ⭐⭐⭐#NapoliJuve pic.twitter.com/iQxRYgbxZN — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) January 13, 2023

