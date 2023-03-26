Croatia played a 1-1 draw with Wales in their first match at UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers at Stadion Poljud, Split. Zlatko Dalic's side got a good start as Andrej Kramaric scored in the 28th minute to give them the lead. The first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline in Croatia's favour. Just when it seemed like the Croatians secured all three points, debutant Nathan Broadhead found the back of the net in injury time to level the score. As a result, both teams shared points. You can watch the highlights of Croatia vs Wales match here. Lionel Messi Delivers a Heartfelt Message to Argentina Fans After Homecoming Celebration.

Croatia 1-1 Wales

