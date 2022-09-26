Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, two PSG stars have not been on good terms following their rift which started back in July, 2022, according to several media reports. In a recent interview in Paris, the Brazilian gave a strange reply over question about his relationship with the French forward. While asked about Mbappe, Neymar said that he prefers not to speak about this. It must be noted that PSG dressing room was believed to divided into two parts because of rift between Mbappe and Neymar which pushed the club to release an official statement to deal with the situation.

Watch Neymar Avoid Talking about Mbappe:

The moment I asked Neymar about his relationship. Neymar 🗣️ “I prefer not to speak”#PSG #BRAGHA pic.twitter.com/pnpE5jHJlW — Ojora Babatunde (@ojbsports) September 23, 2022

