Neymar Signs New Contract at PSG, Extends Stay for Four More Years

Neymar has signed his new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, done and confirmed. 🇧🇷🏁 - Agreement extended until June 2026. - Salary around €30m/season after taxes + add ons. - ‘Huge bonus’ in case PSG will win the Champions League. - Announcement planned. Here we go ⏳🇫🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2021

