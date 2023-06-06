Al-Ittihad are confident of signing N'Golo Kante from Chelsea. A delegation from the Saudi Arabian club is said to have presented an official bid to the player and his camp and are confident of acquiring his signature. Noted football journalist Fabrizio Romano states that the deal is worth €100m, including the image rights, commercial deals and a creative ‘investment portfolio’. Is Lionel Messi's Transfer to Barcelona Confirmed? Wife Antonela Roccuzzo's FB Posts Drop Massive Update on Argentina Player's Future Club.

Al-Ittihad Confident of Signing N'Golo Kante

🚨 More after exclusive news: Al Ittihad delegation has presented the official bid to N’Golo Kanté and his camp. 🇸🇦 Al Ittihad are confident to get the green light soon. Details: €100m inclusive of the image rights, commercial deals and a creative ‘investment portfolio’. pic.twitter.com/EL0kenDKGi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2023

